19-year-old boy granted ₦100,000 bail after stealing iron rods worth ₦1.63m

Odubanjo, whose address was not provided, is facing a count charge of stealing before Magistrate, A.O. Ogbe.

According to the prosecutor, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa, the defendant committed the offence on March 14 about 5:25 pm on Olakunle Street, Thomas area of Ikorodu.

The prosecutor said that Odubanjo stole iron rods worth ₦1.63 million from the complainant, Omowunmi Idowu. He said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT