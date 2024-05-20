19-year-old boy granted ₦100,000 bail after stealing iron rods worth ₦1.63m
The case was adjourned until June 6 for review of the facts and sentencing.
Recommended articles
Odubanjo, whose address was not provided, is facing a count charge of stealing before Magistrate, A.O. Ogbe.
According to the prosecutor, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa, the defendant committed the offence on March 14 about 5:25 pm on Olakunle Street, Thomas area of Ikorodu.
The prosecutor said that Odubanjo stole iron rods worth ₦1.63 million from the complainant, Omowunmi Idowu. He said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦100,000 with a surety in like sum. He adjourned the case until June 6 for review of the facts and sentencing.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng