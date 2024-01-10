ADVERTISEMENT
18-year-old teenager in court for allegedly stabbing Imam to death in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The father hid his son after stabbing Imam to death at his back.

The defendant, who lives in Tudun Nufawa Quarters Kano, is charged with culpable homicide. The Prosecutor, Fatima Ado-Ahmad, told the court that Musa Yunusa, of the same address reported the matter at Jakara Police Division Kano on December 31, 2023.

She alleged that at about 7pm the defendant attacked and stabbed the 45-year-old Imam, with a sharp knife in his back to death.

“As a result the victim sustained deep injury and was rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a Doctor”. The defendant denied committing the offence.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 221 of the Penal Code. Chief Magistrate Binta Ibrahim-Galadanchi, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a Correctional Centre. She adjourned the matter until January 31, for further mention.

In a related development, Yusuf’s father “Haruna Sani” was arraigned before the Chief Magistrates’ Court for hiding his son over alleged murder of Imam Sani Mohammed.

The defendant, who lives at Tudun Nufawa Quarters Kano, is standing trial on a count charge, screening of offender, contrary to section 167 of the Penal Code. The Prosecution Counsel, Ado-Ahmad, alleged that on December 31, 2023 the defendant allegedly hide his son “Yusuf” after stabbing Mohammed to death at his back.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. The prosecutor opposed the bail application made by the defence counsel.

Responding, the defence counsel, Ahmad Rufa’i holding brief for Rabiu Sidi, urged the court to grant the defendant bail pursuant to section 35, 36, of the 1999 Nigeria Constitution as amended and section 168 of ACJL 2019 Kano State. Chief Magistrate Binta Ibrahim-Galadanchi, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a Correctional Center.

Ibrahim-Galadanchi adjourned the matter until January 31, for ruling on bail application.

News Agency Of Nigeria

