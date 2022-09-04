18-year-old farmer drowns in Jigawa while rescuing cattle
An 18-year-old farmer drowned in Buji Local Government Area of Jigawa on Saturday while trying to rescue his cattle.
Read Also
The farmer took two of his cattle to the farm and let them loose to graze nearby, he stated.
“On noticing that the cattle had fallen into the pond, the farmer rushed to its rescue, but drowned.
“A rescue team brought the cattle out of the pond alive.
“The farmer’s body was, however, not found until Sunday, 11 hours after he fell into the pond.
“The NSCDC examined the body thoroughly, confirmed the farmer dead and handed the corpse over to his parents for burial,’’ Shehu stated.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng