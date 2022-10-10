RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

18-year-old boy strangles his mother to death for calling him a bastard

Damilare Famuyiwa

In the course of an argument, the teenager said his mother called him a bastard. As a result, he strangled her to death while she was sleeping.

Strangling

An 18-year-old boy identified as Tope Momoh, has strangled his mother Stella to death, after the latter called him a bastard.

The incident happened on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Ikakumo Akoko Community, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Following the incident, Momoh reported himself to the police after which he was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital.

According to the prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin, the defendant strangled his mother to death in the middle of the night for calling him a bastard, adding that he confessed to the crime two weeks after the deceased had been buried.

Akintimehin further revealed that the cause of the deceased’s death was unknown until the teenager confessed to killing his mother.

The prosecutor argued that the offence committed contravenes Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. II Law of Ondo State, 2006.

He, therefore, urged the court to remand the defendant in a custodial centre, pending the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Admitting that he indeed killed his mother, Momoh said he “did not have rest of mind since my mother has been buried. So, I was forced to confess that I strangled her to death. I want the court to show me mercy.”

Having heard the prosecutor’s case and the defendant’s plea, the Chief Magistrate, Musa Al-Yunnus, in his ruling, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, as he adjourned the case till Thursday, October 20, 2022, for mention.

