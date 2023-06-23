18-year-old boy lands in Kirikiri after st*bbing friend to d*ath

The suspect, who was arraigned on one count of murder before a Yaba Magistrate’s Court, was said to have stabbed Ekenedirichukwu with a knife in the Ijora-Badia area of Lagos state.

Revealing that the defendant committed the offence in the early hours of Sunday, May 28, 2023, the prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen said he used a knife to stab the deceased in his chest, an offence that contravened Section 222 and was punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

“That you, Abubakar Ahmed, on May 28, 2023, around 9am at Ijora-Badia, Lagos State, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill one Ekenedirichukwu, 13, by stabbing him with a knife in the chest and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 222 and punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015,” the charge read.

The prosecutor, therefore, prayed the court to remand the defendant pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Having confirmed that the defendant was already 18 years old, Magistrate Patrick Nwaka, who presided over the case on Wednesday, June 21, refused to take Ahmed’s plea, as he granted the request of the prosecutor and remanded the defendant to the Kirikiri Custodial Centre pending legal advice from the DPP.