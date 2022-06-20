RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

18 people burn to death as bus from Lagos hits truck in Niger

Damilare Famuyiwa

According to multiple reports, fire engulfed a commercial bus from Lagos in Niger State, and burnt to death all the passengers in it.

18 passengers lost their lives after their bus from Lagos hit a truck on a highway near Gidan Kwano village in Bosso local government area of Niger state.

The collision triggered an inferno, which led to the burning of all the passengers in the bus.

Confirming the incident, Niger State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abiodun Wasiu said aside from the passengers, the bus was burnt beyond recognition as well.

He added that the victims have all been given a mass burial close to the scene of the accident.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), had deployed its personnel to accident-prone areas in Ogun to reduce automobile crashes in the state.

FRSC has deployed its personnel to all spots identified as accident-prone, for traffic control, in order to reduce excessive speed on the part of drivers,” the state Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, was quoted as saying.

Umar further revealed that the corps had also intensified public enlightenment on the dangers of speeding.

We have also collaborated with FRSC in Lagos and Oyo states to sensitize drivers by taking safety messages to them since most drivers do not start and end their journeys in Ogun State,” Umar stated.

The FRSC commander added that the corps occasionally engage the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and other sister agencies to ensure strict adherence to traffic laws and regulations.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

