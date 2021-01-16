Esther Alex, a prospective law student at the University of Makurdi in Benue State has been arrested for setting her boyfriend, Chidinma ablaze.

The 17-yr-old girl in an interview with Punch opened up on why she set Chidinma on fire after he allegedly had a forced sex with her.

Alex said she was a virgin when she met Chidinma. She added that their relationship was so serious that they had to take a blood oath before she allowed him to deflower her.

“When I got pregnant for him, he gave me an injection in his medicine shop to abort the pregnancy. I got pregnant the second time and he promised that we would keep that one (pregnancy). Then he started misbehaving and would sometimes not even come home while I was pregnant.

Alex said when she got pregnant for the third time, her sister in law sometimes beat her.

“I got pregnant for him the third time. We had serious problems to the point that we had even been going to the police station. I later had to pack out of his house. His sister would sometimes come and beat me up in the house. I couldn’t fight for myself. After our last fight, he travelled to his village for Christmas and came back on Saturday, January 9, 2021”, she said.

Upon his return from village, Alex said Chidinma came back to beg her and invited her to pass the night in his house. She said she rejected the invitation but later decided to go to his house.

She said, "Eventually, I decided to go to his house the following day but I was scared that he might harm me. So, I decided to buy some fuel for N840 from a man selling around my house. I also bought matches and went to visit him at night.

“By the time I got to his house, the main gate to the compound was already locked so I had to go and knock at his window. He asked who was there and I said I was the one. He came and opened the gate for me and I entered but left the fuel outside.

“We started chatting in his room and settled (our differences), then we had sex. I actually didn’t feel like having sex with him but he forced me and had his way. After the sex, we both slept off”.

Alex said she could not explain how the incident happened, “I went outside and carried the fuel and poured it in the room and then I lit the matches. I ran out naked and went and slept inside a church”.