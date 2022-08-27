17-year-old girl found in Bauchi hours after going missing in Lagos

How did this happen: According to the police, Ebuka left her Victoria Island residence to deliver a wig cap to her aunt's friend in Ikorodu area of Lagos on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

However, barely 24 hours after leaving home, she found herself at a motor pack in Bauchi with no recollection of how she got there.

Police alert the public: The Bauchi Police announced this development via a statement on its Twitter platform on Friday, August 26, 2022.

The police tweet read: “The bearer Mildred Joshua Ebuka female aged 17yrs-old of Block 19 Ubandale street Victoria Island Lagos State, whose photograph appeared below left home on Thursday 25/08/2022 to deliver a message of a wig cap to her aunty’s friend in Ikorodu, on the way she stopped a taxi bus not far from her home, from thereon she found herself in Bauchi.

“She hails from Lagos and speaks English Language fluently. Wore light blue blouse shirt and trouser, fair in complexion and she has no tribal mark.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, told The PUNCH on that Mildred was found in a park in Bauchi.

Wakil's word: “The essence of sharing the information is to find her parent. She could not remember anything when she arrived Bauchi. A lady woke her up in the park, and she did not know where she was.

“So, they contacted the police, and our public relations office called my attention to it. That was why I made it public.”

Unknown address: Meanwhile, a quick check on the address mentioned discovered that the street doesn't exist, a fact also corroborated by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin. when contacted by the paper.