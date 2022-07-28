RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

17-year-old girl found dead in Ebonyi community

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 17-year-old girl, Munachi Obasi-Igwe, has been found dead in a bush along the Agbabor-Isu track road in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

Ebonyi-Map-1 (Independent)
Ebonyi-Map-1 (Independent)

A relative of the deceased, Mr Obasi Igwe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the deceased was a Senior Secondary 1 student.

Recommended articles

Igwe said that the girl was suspected to have been killed in the evening of Monday.

”She was on her way back to her ancestral home, Amakporo, Onicha community.

”She was gruesomely murdered on Monday on her way back to Amakporo, from our neighbouring village, Agbabor Isu.

“We, the family, need justice. The security agencies should come to our aid. We do not know what was her crime that led to her death.

“She was only 17 years old, an SS 1 student. We need justice. The police and army should help us to fish out the perpetrators of the wicked act,” Igwe said.

Contacted, Spokesman for the Police Command in Ebonyi, SP Chris Anyanwu, said the command was aware of the incident.

“We are aware of the incident. The command has started an investigation into the matter. I believe the perpetrators will surely be brought to book,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Uchenna Orji, has said that there was no evidence so far to link the killing to herdsmen.

The commissioner stated that there were no herdsmen residing in the area.

Orji said the deceased was believed to have been attacked by criminal elements in the area while she was returning from a neighbouring village.

“We condemn the ugly incident. The unfortunate incident is the handiwork of yet-to-be identified criminals,” he stated.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Court sentences Hanifa's killer to death by hanging

BREAKING: Court sentences Hanifa's killer to death by hanging

COVID-19: A’Ibom records 14 new cases – Commissioner

COVID-19: A’Ibom records 14 new cases – Commissioner

APC deserves overwhelming victory in 2023 - Wase

APC deserves overwhelming victory in 2023 - Wase

2023 Census: Senate assures NPC of adequate funding

2023 Census: Senate assures NPC of adequate funding

NSCDC says rumour of bandits attack on Oyo baseless

NSCDC says rumour of bandits attack on Oyo baseless

Lagos to establish 250-hectare feedlot, ranch

Lagos to establish 250-hectare feedlot, ranch

President, security chiefs in brainstorming session over threat on Buhari

President, security chiefs in brainstorming session over threat on Buhari

Alaafin stool: 119 princes declare to succeed Oba Adeyemi

Alaafin stool: 119 princes declare to succeed Oba Adeyemi

He is 86 and should not lead Nigeria, says Bola Tinubu's in-law

He is 86 and should not lead Nigeria, says Bola Tinubu's in-law

Trending

Police launch manhunt against woman for roasting her husband over cheating

Police launch manhunt against woman for roasting her husband over cheating

41-year-old single mother of 44 children says she wants more (video)

Mariam Nabatanzi and her children

Man dies from shock after bribe-seeking LASTMA officers seized his vehicle

LASTMA

Lagos-based businessman shot dead at drinking spot in Kwara

Biola Osundiya. [Daily Trust]