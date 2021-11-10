RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

17-year-old girl drowns in well in llorin

The Kwara Fire Service on Wednesday recovered the lifeless body of a 17-year-old Girl, Aminat Abdulkadir, who drowned in a well since four days ago.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at Aduagba-OkeAdini Alagbado area in the llorin East local government area of the state

Some personnel from the state Fire Service immediately responded to a distress call and removed the corpse of the Girl in less than an hour.

Several residents of the area burst into tears when they saw the lifeless body of Aminat who was a secondary school student.

The personnel from the state Fire Service recovered the body in the presence of some policemen who immediately ordered that the corpse should be handed over to her parents.

Mr Ajo Habeeb, a Weaver and resident in the area who spoke with NAN, said the parents of Aminat have been looking for her since three days ago before her dead body was discovered in a well on Wednesday.

The Director of the state Fire Service, Mr Falade Olumuyiwa, described the incident as unfortunate.

