17-year-old girl accuses policeman of raping her alongside her friend

Narrating her ordeal, the teenage girl said Kazeem had carnal knowledge of her after accusing her and her friend of making unauthorized withdrawals to the tune of N500,000 from his bank account.

The rape victim said she met the cop when she was job hunting in March 2022, adding that the suspect gave her his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to withdraw money for food, after which he claimed that she stole his half a million naira.

Her words: “He accused us of stealing when we returned his Automated Teller Machine card which he gave us to get something to eat after a friend introduced us to him. He claimed that he received many debit alerts and when we asked for the amount, he said N500, 000.

“He discharged my friend and kept me and the girl that went to buy food in his house. He called his boys and told them that we were thieves.

“He asked us to take off our dresses and filmed us as we were naked. He said if we don’t cooperate with him, he would spread our nude videos. He took us to a room and slept with us till the next morning.”