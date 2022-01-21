RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

17-year-old chicken thief jailed 1 year in Jos

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Upper Area Court sitting at Kasuwan Nama in Jos, on Friday, sentenced a 17-year-old mason, David Akubu, to a year imprisonment for stealing a chicken.

17-year-old chicken thief jailed 1 year in Jos
17-year-old chicken thief jailed 1 year in Jos

The Magistrate, Mr Daniel Damulak, who sentenced Akubu after he pleaded guilty to the offence, however, gave him an option to pay N10,000 fine.

Recommended articles

He also ordered the convict to pay N5,000 to the complainant as compensation.

He said that the judgement would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in criminal acts.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported at the Laranto Police Station, Jos, on Dec. 8, 2021, by Mrs Esther Dazam of Farin Gada.

The prosecutor said that the convict stole the chicken, cooked it and ate it with his friends.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 271 of the Plateau State Penal Code, Law.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Agege LG, RRS set up security taskforce to sweep out Awawa cult group

Agege LG, RRS set up security taskforce to sweep out Awawa cult group

Troops kill 3 Jos prison attack suspects

Troops kill 3 Jos prison attack suspects

Buhari says Nigerians need change of attitude toward education

Buhari says Nigerians need change of attitude toward education

Police arrest sacked FMC staff who tried to kill neighbour's son for alleged ritual

Police arrest sacked FMC staff who tried to kill neighbour's son for alleged ritual

Nigerian Army denies allegation of killings in Igbo communities by troops

Nigerian Army denies allegation of killings in Igbo communities by troops

Sanwo-Olu reinstates Aminu as LASU registrar

Sanwo-Olu reinstates Aminu as LASU registrar

We've not come up with any decision yet on subsidy - NEC

We've not come up with any decision yet on subsidy - NEC

Senator Na’Allah accuses Gbajabiamila of introducing Direct Primary to favour someone

Senator Na’Allah accuses Gbajabiamila of introducing Direct Primary to favour someone

ASUU is a trade union, NLC replies Head of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan

ASUU is a trade union, NLC replies Head of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan

Trending

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, chooses to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, choose to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Lagos wives can’t wait for 2021 AFCON to end - Survey

Super Eagles players were full of excitement after the victory

Police rescue baby onboard snatched car; on hunt for gunmen

The red Toyota Corolla that was snatched has been retrieved by the police in Kumasi

Church members allegedly asked to kneel outside as punishment for lateness (video)

Nigerian church members kneel outside chapel for lateness