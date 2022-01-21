17-year-old chicken thief jailed 1 year in Jos

He also ordered the convict to pay N5,000 to the complainant as compensation.

He said that the judgement would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in criminal acts.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported at the Laranto Police Station, Jos, on Dec. 8, 2021, by Mrs Esther Dazam of Farin Gada.

The prosecutor said that the convict stole the chicken, cooked it and ate it with his friends.