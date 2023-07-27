17-year-old boy drowns in Delta swamp while swimming with friends

Clinton was in the company of his friends in the community swamp to swim when his friends suddenly raised the alarm that he had drowned. They all went to swim without their parents’ knowledge.

Eyewitnesses stated that Clinton did not know how to swim but had been going to the swamp on his own to play without anyone accompanying him before yesterday’s tragedy.

Pandemonium erupted when the victim’s friends returned home to inform their parents and residents of the community of the unfortunate incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon hearing that Clinton had drowned, community members in their numbers rushed to the bushy swamp in search of the deceased.

At the time of filing this report, the body of Clinton was yet to be found.

This incident happened barely two weeks after a 23-year-old man identified as Victor Benjamin died in a popular hotel located along the East West Road axis in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The deceased was said to have lodged in room No. 414 of Wetland Hotel Ughelli, on Saturday before his mysterious untimely death.

"The young man had gone to the hotel to relax and when his friends came looking for him, a receptionist told them that he has checked out of the hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Not satisfied with the answer of the receptionist, they went to the room of the deceased only to find his lifeless body on the floor and they raised alarm," a source who spoke on the tragic incident on a condition of anonymity, was quoted as saying.