17 passengers escape death in Osun accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun, said 17 passengers escaped death in an accident on the Ilesa-Ipetu highway.

Okpe said the accident happened at about 11:10 a.m. around Km 3 Omo Ijesa Bend area after two vehicles collided.

”We received a distress call at about 11:13 a.m of an accident that occurred on Ilesa – Ipetu highway.

”A green Nissan pick-up with number plate FG 154 K20 had head-on collision with a white Vannet Nissan with number plate KSF 143 DE.

”The accident was severe but we have been able to clear all gridlock to avoid any inconvenience.

He said that 12 males and five female adults were involved in the crash, leading to three injured victims.

”Two male adults and one female got injured and were taken to Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesa for further treatment.

”The accident happened due to wrongful overtaking and heavy speeding,” Okpe said.

According to him, the command will not hesitate to punish any road traffic violator that goes against the road traffic regulations.

