17 escaped death in Kogi road accident.

Dawulung said that two persons died while a person out of the 17 persons was seriously injured and rushed to Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja for medical attention while the bodies were also deposited in the mortuary.

The sector commander said that the accident occurred at Apamaru village, before Gada Biu on Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road.

“The cause of the accident was high speed and poor visibility since it was already night.

“This is part of reasons we keep preaching to motorists to avoid night journey not to endanger their lives and those of their passengers at risk.

“That incident would have been avoided if the driver had not embarked in that journey knowing that his bus had poor lighting system.

“But we give God the glory that 17 out of the 19 person’s involved in the accident survived it.

“While I sympathise with families of the deceased, I wish to advise drivers to avoid night travel because visibility is normally poor at night.

“Beside that, drivers are also most likely to be under fatigue and sleepy at night and yet drive on top speed because the roads are relatively freer of traffic at night,” he said.

Dawulung said that drivers must therefore adhere to stipulated speed limits and observe minimum of 30 minutes rest after every four hours drive to avoid fatigue and sleep while driving.