The agency’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Abba Dalha, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Kano.

Dalha said that seven of the arrested vendors were advertising traditional medicines using microphones mounted on vehicles while the 10 others were advertising using wheelbarrows.

“In order to sanitise the traditional medicine industry in the state, PHIMA set up a taskforce.

“The taskforce’s terms of reference included liberating Kano people from the menace of rampant hawking of traditional medicines using vulgar words.

“The hawkers were arrested at Gyadi-gyadi, Court road, Yan-kaba busstop, Janguza market, Kofar-ruwa, Katsina road and Yan-kura and Bata,” Dalha said.

He said that the arrested vendors would be sanctioned accordingly.

He called for public support to enable the agency to achieve its objectives.