A 16-year-old girl has reportedly been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 49-year-old man, Babatunde Ishola, to death while trying to rape her.

The Lagos State Police Command announced the arrest of the teenager in a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

According to Elkana, the suspect said the deceased, who was her father’s friend, invited her to his house to help him fetch water.

He said, “She has always been helping him with house chores and while she was helping out with the water on Saturday, he attempted raping her.

“She picked a knife from the room and stabbed him. The suspect was taken to hospital for medical and forensic examinations.”

The police boss added that homicide detectives from Oke Odo police station visited the scene of the incident at Ogundele Street, Aboru, where Ishola’s corpse was found lying in the pool of his own blood.

He said, “The corpse was evacuated to a hospital for post mortem examination. The suspect was arrested and the knife she used in stabbing the deceased person was recovered.”

Elkana said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for investigation.