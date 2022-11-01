16-year-old girl narrates how a commercial car driver raped her in Ekiti

Narrating her ordeal in the hands of Adewale, who was tried before Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti division, the teenager recalled that on February 13, 2021, she was running errands for her dad when the defendant took advantage of her.

In her statement, the teenage rape victim stated that her father “sent me to Iludun Ekiti from Isan Ekiti to bring his ATM card and the N8,000 he kept at home. On my way back to Isan, I boarded a commercial driver’s car; I was alone with him in the car. He first touched my breast and I cautioned him to stop it.

“On getting to a bush between Isan and Iludun, when he stopped the car, I opened the door and ran away. He pursued, caught me and carried me on his shoulder to a nearby bush. He threatened to kill me with the cutlass in his hand if I refused to cooperate. He removed my pants and forcibly had sexual intercourse with me. I bit his hands and tore his clothes as I cried, but he refused to leave me.”

“Then, he collected my father’s ATM card and N8,000 from me. When he returned them to me, he begged me not to tell my father. But as I got back to the road, I saw my father on a motorcycle. I narrated what happened to him; the driver was arrested and later taken to a police station,” she added, revealing that Adewale begged her to help him conceal his crime.