16-year-old girl commits suicide after her boss’s husband raped her

Damilare Famuyiwa

The teenager, who was learning fashion design from the suspect’s wife, was raped on Friday, June 23, 2023, while she was sleeping.

It was gathered that Ajibode, who is a welder, after committing the crime, threatened to kill the minor if she revealed what happened to anyone. Until her death, Agbeloba was said to be an apprentice of Ajibode’s wife.

It was learnt that the minor had been learning fashion design from Ajibode’s wife and was said to have been living with her boss to also assist her with domestic chores.

The deceased’s father, Sunday, who had been inconsolable since he got to know of the circumstances that influenced her daughter’s decision to take her life, said in a bid to get justice for his late daughter, he reported the case at the Eruwa Police Station.

While noting that the suspect had been arrested, the aggrieved father revealed that the former had been boasting that justice would not prevail in the matter.

His words: “Olayemi went to Ajibode’s wife’s house early this year because my wife and I decided that she should learn handiwork. She had been staying with Ajibode and his wife for about six months and suddenly, we were told that she died.

“Later, we heard Ajibode had raped my daughter after which she drank an insecticide. This was confirmed by medical workers at the hospital she was taken to for treatment after she drank the insecticide. At the hospital, we were also told that before my daughter died, she said Ajibode raped her and that was what made her drink the insecticide.

“I reported the case at the Eruwa Police Station and he was arrested and released. Since then, Ajibode has been claiming that he knows people and that there is nothing we could do to him. He raped my daughter and pushed her to commit suicide and he’s still very confident that he would go scot-free.”

Confirming the incident, Oyo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Asewale Onifeso said more updates would later be provided as investigations were ongoing.

