16-year-old girl accuses her father of rape in Abeokuta

The victim made this accusation when she reported her ordeal in the hands of her biological father to the Ogun State Social Orientation and Safety Corps, who in turn took the case to the nearest police station.

According to the teenage girl, her father began to demand sex immediately after her mother divorced him.

She added that the accused had continuously been demanding and forcing her to have sex inside his room in Solotan Estate, Laderin, Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital.

Following the report at the police station, the suspect was arrested, and interrogated.

Debunking his daughter’s claims, the man said she was lying against him because he rebuked her for her waywardness and promiscuity.

“She is lying. She is using this as a ploy to cover up her promiscuity, which I scolded her for,” the father was quoted telling the police operatives.

Meanwhile, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident, said investigation was ongoing.

“The father has been arrested. We have begun a preliminary investigation into the allegation. Both parties will be taken to the State CID for discreet investigation,” Odutola stated via a WhatsApp message on Tuesday.

In a related news, a man in Tripura’s Dhalai district in India was found guilty of raping his four-year-old daughter in January 2019. He reportedly committed the crime while his wife was away.

According to the police, the victim’s mother had gone to her parents’ home, leaving her two young children, including the victim, under the care of their father.