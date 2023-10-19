ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

16-year-old girl accuses her father of rape in Abeokuta

Damilare Famuyiwa

The accused denied raping his daughter, as he stated that she made the false accusation because of how disciplined he is.

Investigation is currently ongoing [The Nation]
Investigation is currently ongoing [The Nation]

Recommended articles

The victim made this accusation when she reported her ordeal in the hands of her biological father to the Ogun State Social Orientation and Safety Corps, who in turn took the case to the nearest police station.

According to the teenage girl, her father began to demand sex immediately after her mother divorced him.

She added that the accused had continuously been demanding and forcing her to have sex inside his room in Solotan Estate, Laderin, Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the report at the police station, the suspect was arrested, and interrogated.

Debunking his daughter’s claims, the man said she was lying against him because he rebuked her for her waywardness and promiscuity.

She is lying. She is using this as a ploy to cover up her promiscuity, which I scolded her for,” the father was quoted telling the police operatives.

Meanwhile, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident, said investigation was ongoing.

The father has been arrested. We have begun a preliminary investigation into the allegation. Both parties will be taken to the State CID for discreet investigation,” Odutola stated via a WhatsApp message on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a related news, a man in Tripura’s Dhalai district in India was found guilty of raping his four-year-old daughter in January 2019. He reportedly committed the crime while his wife was away.

According to the police, the victim’s mother had gone to her parents’ home, leaving her two young children, including the victim, under the care of their father.

Consequently, special judge Suryadeo Singh of the Dhalai district court sentenced the man to 20 years of imprisonment.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG, CBN set to procure 4 million prepaid metres from local manufacturers

FG, CBN set to procure 4 million prepaid metres from local manufacturers

I like when you go on strike – Wike warns resident FCT doctors

I like when you go on strike – Wike warns resident FCT doctors

NOTAP saved Nigeria ₦140bn in 10yrs through tech transfer agreements - Ex-DG

NOTAP saved Nigeria ₦140bn in 10yrs through tech transfer agreements - Ex-DG

Fire destroy 6 shops, goods worth millions of naira in Calabar

Fire destroy 6 shops, goods worth millions of naira in Calabar

Niger Government prepares for dry season by mobilising 250,000 farmers

Niger Government prepares for dry season by mobilising 250,000 farmers

Throwback Thursday: 5 best moments from General Yakubu Gowon's leadership era

Throwback Thursday: 5 best moments from General Yakubu Gowon's leadership era

Oyo government plans to end open defecation in the State by 2028

Oyo government plans to end open defecation in the State by 2028

Third Mainland Bridge will be shut down for 24 hours this weekend for repairs

Third Mainland Bridge will be shut down for 24 hours this weekend for repairs

Zulum promises university scholarships to 37 construction workers in Bama

Zulum promises university scholarships to 37 construction workers in Bama

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fake lawyer who handled 26 cases and won all against trained lawyers has been arrested

Fake lawyer who handled 26 cases and won all against trained lawyers has been arrested

Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfro

Armed robbers escape with bread mistaken for cash, return angrily to kill pregnant woman

The judge dissolved the marriage in accordance with Islamic law (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Court allows woman to divorce husband who asked her to find him a new wife first

UNIlorin Students’ Union donates N2m to sick members (Phenomenal)

UNILORIN condoles with parents of student who committed suicide over ₦500k love scam