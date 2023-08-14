16-year-old boy, mechanic jailed for stealing truck parts in Jos
The Magistrate sentenced Stephen and the 16-year-old boy after they pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them.
Recommended articles
Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos, summarily sentenced Stephen and the 16-year-old boy (name withheld) after they pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them.
Bokkos, who sentenced the convicts to three months each in jail without option of fine, also ordered them to pay ₦480,000 each or another six months in jail. The magistrate said the punishment would serve as deterrent to other would-be offenders.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the Rantya Police station by one Pam Gyang, the complainant, on July 21.
The prosecutor said the convicts conspired and stole the truck gear box and engine parts valued at ₦480,000 and sold it to an unknown person now at large for ₦6,600. According to the prosecutor, the offence is punishable under the provisions of the Plateau State Penal Code Law.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng