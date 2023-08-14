16-year-old boy, mechanic jailed for stealing truck parts in Jos

Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos, summarily sentenced Stephen and the 16-year-old boy (name withheld) after they pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Bokkos, who sentenced the convicts to three months each in jail without option of fine, also ordered them to pay ₦‎480,000 each or another six months in jail. The magistrate said the punishment would serve as deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the Rantya Police station by one Pam Gyang, the complainant, on July 21.

