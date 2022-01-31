16-year-old boy lands in court for s*xually abusing 3-year-old girl.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Donaldtus Abah, told the court that the defendant sexually abused and exploited a three-year-old in a church in Life Camp, Abuja on Dec. 20, 2020.

Abah said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 321 (1) of the Child Rights Act 2003 and punishable under section 32 (2) of the said act.

The defence counsel, Moses Bature, however told the court he had a motion for bail.

Bature said the defendant had been on police administrative bail and prayed for the court to allow him enjoy same until his bail application is heard.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya ordered that the defendant should continue to enjoy the administrative bail since he is a minor and there are no juvenile prisons within the FCT.