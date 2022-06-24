16-year-old boy has been found with eyes removed in Bauchi

“The police got a distress call from the ward head of Birshi, Mohammed Lawal that a boy of about 16 years old was found in a pool of blood with two of his eyes gorged.

“The boy was found at Dutsen Jira in the Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis.

“A team of policemen moved to the scene of the crime and evacuated the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for treatment,’’ he stated.

Wakil added the boy told the police that one Ibrahim whom he knew very well lured him to the bush for a menial job on his farm.

He said they were on the farm when Ibrahim used a cable wire to strangulate him before removing his two eyes.

Wakil stressed the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance on their wards.