RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

16-year-old boy has been found with eyes removed in Bauchi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Bauchi State have found a 16-year-old boy whose two eyes had been plucked by assailants.

16-year-old boy has been found with eyes removed in Bauchi (LindaIkeji)
16-year-old boy has been found with eyes removed in Bauchi (LindaIkeji)

Police spokesman in the state, SP Ahmed Wakil, stated on Friday that all efforts would be made to bring the culprit to book.

Recommended articles

“The police got a distress call from the ward head of Birshi, Mohammed Lawal that a boy of about 16 years old was found in a pool of blood with two of his eyes gorged.

“The boy was found at Dutsen Jira in the Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis.

“A team of policemen moved to the scene of the crime and evacuated the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for treatment,’’ he stated.

Wakil added the boy told the police that one Ibrahim whom he knew very well lured him to the bush for a menial job on his farm.

He said they were on the farm when Ibrahim used a cable wire to strangulate him before removing his two eyes.

Wakil stressed the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance on their wards.

“It is pertinent now more than ever that the whereabouts of wards and the company they keep are constantly kept in check by all those responsible,’’ he stated.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gunmen attack Kogi police station, kill inspector

Gunmen attack Kogi police station, kill inspector

Nigerian government cuts-down civil servants to 720,000

Nigerian government cuts-down civil servants to 720,000

Organ harvesting: Peter Obi prays for the Ekweremadu family

Organ harvesting: Peter Obi prays for the Ekweremadu family

Supreme court dismisses Buhari’s suit against National Assembly

Supreme court dismisses Buhari’s suit against National Assembly

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu & wife risk life imprisonment under UK law

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu & wife risk life imprisonment under UK law

PVC: Bala Mohammed declares Monday work free day

PVC: Bala Mohammed declares Monday work free day

APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan

APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan

Organ harvesting: Dino Melaye defends Ekweremadu and wife

Organ harvesting: Dino Melaye defends Ekweremadu and wife

Trending

My jealous husband removed my eye, cut off my fingers – Woman narrates (video)

Maureen Atieno Omolo

Doctor assaults Nurse in Abuja, Nurses association demands justice

NANNM Conference Aubja

I’ve impregnated wife of my cousin who pays my fees – 21-year-old man cries

File photo: A sad young man

Kidnappers cut off former Nigeria lawmaker’s head after taking ransom

kidnapper