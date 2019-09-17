16 cows were killed during a road accident around Mosolashi Bus Stop along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway that connects Ogun and Lagos states.

A commercial bus was reportedly hit by a lorry loaded with 32 cows while both vehicles were trying to dodge potholes on the road early on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the owner of the lorry transporting the cows, told The Nation that the dead cows are worth over N5 million.

"The lorry is mine. It was coming from Shaki in Oyo State where the cows were loaded and was heading to abattior in Lagos where the buyers had already paid for the cows.

"Mine was to collect the money for transportation but as it is now, I don't know if I will be paid," he said.

Olanrewaju said the accident was not due to anyone's fault and lamented the seizure of his lorry by the police.

"I don't know why my lorry is not released, they should please release my lorry and not ask me to pay for it," he said.

A security official also told The Nation that no lives were lost and that the lorry driver fled the scene immediately.

Emergency agencies like the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and police officers from Alagbado Station cleared the scene after the accident.