15,000 babies aborted in Acholi between 2020 and 2021 - Report

Gulu registered the highest number of post-abortion care with 2,775 admitted in different health facilities while 2,043 attended to in OPD. Pader district registered the second highest with 2,037 cases registered in OPD and 361 cases admitted to the inpatient department. Kitgum district registered the third-highest abortion cases with 1,392 attended to at the OPD and 1,122 admitted.

Pulse

Gulu district health officer, Yoweri Idiba says cases of induced and non-induced abortion in the region are on the rise adding that there is an indication that close to 4,000 cases of induced and non-induced abortion are being registered in the region annually. He notes that the Covid-19 pandemic period that saw the government closing down learning institutions contributed greatly to the rise in teenage pregnancies and unsafe abortion mostly in rural areas.

“The trend is increasing, so it’s a challenge, every year over 2,000 children are lost through abortion both induced and non-induced which is a big challenge because its climbing up,” said Idiba.