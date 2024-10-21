15-year-old girl accuses her mum of forcing her into prostitution

Emmanuella, who claims to be in Senior Secondary School 2 at Triumphant School, Effurun, in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, narrated her ordeal at the hands of her mother, whom she described as abusive.

Alleging that her mother had contracted her to unnamed men to take sexual advantage of her, Emmanuella stated that she was doing so in exchange for money.

In a video sighted by Punch, the girl specifically stated that her mother took her to meet a man in a hotel, and thereafter eloped after dropping her off with the man.

Emmanuella said, “My mother has been taking me to men. And last Sunday, after church, she took me to meet a man in a hotel. She left and said that she was coming back. She did not come back till the evening, and left me there.”

According to the teenager, her mother took her to one Beeland Hotel at Orhuworun Road, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State “to meet an Aboki man and said she was coming back, and till it was late, she didn’t return.”

The girl said she however “managed to escape from the hotel room, when the Aboki man went to have a bath.”

But she deposed that she consequently became infuriated and refused to go back to the house.

“So, on getting out of the hotel room, I did not go to the house again. I managed to find my way to a friend’s house and stayed with that family overnight. On Monday morning, I went to school and reported the matter to my teacher. And my teacher said she was going to do something about the matter.

“This is not the first time my mother is taking me out to go and meet different men. And she is always concerned about me and marriage,” she added.

When contacted on the phone, Emmanuella’s mother, Eunice Asulie, stated that her daughter had been missing from home, adding that she had “been searching for her.”

She said, “My daughter, Emmanuella, has been missing for days and I have been searching for her everywhere and could not find her. I don’t know her whereabouts. I am looking for her.”

Speaking further, the mother stated that she had reported the matter to the police at the division close to them and the police were also searching for her.

The proprietress of Triumphant Schools, Magareth Oghuvwu, explained how Emmanuella got to school on Monday amidst sobs, narrating her ordeals in the hands of her own mother who, she said, wanted to force her into prostitution.

Oghuvwu posited that the school management thereafter contacted law enforcement agents on the matter.