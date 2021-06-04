RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman loses 8-months pregnancy after husband's brother stabs her with knife

The police in Kano State have confirmed that the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, who allegedly stabbed his brother’s 25-year-old wife with a knife.

This is contained in a statement issued by DSP Abdullahi Haruna, the Command Spokesman in Kano.

He said that the offence, took place on Tuesday in Maidille Quarters in Kano.

”At about 11 p.m, a complaint was received that the suspect allegedly stabbed Mrs Habiba Isah, who was eight months pregnant, with knife.

”Upon receiving the report, the police visited the scene and the victim was evacuated to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where she was admitted and the unborn child was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” he said.

Haruna said that the minor had visited his brother’s house, demanding to see his sister-in-law.

“She got scared and picked her cell phone to call her husband but the minor knocked the phone out of her hand with a pestle.

”He then stabbed her in the stomach and other parts of her body with a knife,” he said.

In another development, the command has arrested two men for alleged murder of one Humaira Abubakar, in Danbare Quarters in Kano.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Sama’ila Dikko, he said has ordered that the case be transferred to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department(CID) Homicide section for investigation.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

