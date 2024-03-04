15 suspects arrested over looting of Abuja warehouse

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

She said two security guards employed by the warehouse management were among the suspects, arrested over the vandalism of the warehouse in Tasha area of Abuja.

Adeh said 26 bags of maize, five motorcycles and some vandalised aluminium roofing sheets were recovered from the suspects.

“The Police Command in the FCT is fully informed about the impulsive attack on Agric Department Strategic food store located at Tasha area of Abuja, on March 3.

“The attack has resulted in the vandalism and looting of the warehouse.

“The command wishes to state that normalcy has since, been restored to the area and the situation, under control,” she said.