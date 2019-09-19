With winners emerging from Lagos, Warri, Kano, Onitsha, Abuja and Umuahia, loyal friends of Mr. Dowell’s No. 1 Whisky, are gladly picking land certificates as Mr. Dowell’s enables loyal friends to fulfill a key feature of the Nigerian dream list.

15 landowners emerge from the Mr. Dowell's You-Don-Win-Land promo

An excited Isaac Antawa could not contain his joy, describing his win as “beyond my wildest imagination. I never imagined becoming a landowner. Not in this my lifetime. This doesn’t happen to people like me, a menial worker. In fact, I thought the people that called me had the wrong person. But here I am collecting my documents.” Expressing his gratitude to the brand, Antawa promised to use this opportunity to affect others for good.

15 landowners emerge from the Mr. Dowell's You-Don-Win-Land promo

Another winner, Mrs. Bukola Ogunleye stated that she would use the plot of land as asset to expand her growing drinks business. “This is the happiest day of my life. This gives me an opportunity to raise funds from the bank to expand my business. I am so grateful.”

15 landowners emerge from the Mr. Dowell's You-Don-Win-Land promo

At Friday’s presentation of certificates of title to winners, Guinness Marketing Manager, Uche Onwudiwe, remarked: “Over the years, Mr. Dowell’s has nurtured bonds of friendship with and among our consumers who have after all proven to be the brand’s truest friends. We have enjoyed their unceasing patronage. This is therefore one further means by which we give back to our friends. With this You-Don-Win-Land promo, we intend to assist our loyal friends, our consumers, to scale one key life ambition. Mr. Dowell’s will stay alongside our friends as they take steps towards securing their comfort and financial security.”

15 landowners emerge from the Mr. Dowell's You-Don-Win-Land promo

The Mr. Dowell’s You-Don-Win-Land promo calls on consumers to look out for the silver panels on the different bottle sizes of Mr. Dowell’s No. 1 Whisky. Scratch the panel to reveal the unique code and send to the short code 40002 to qualify for the weekly draw.

15 landowners emerge from the Mr. Dowell's You-Don-Win-Land promo

The promo is open to consumers 18 years and above. Only MTN, Glo, Airtel and 9mobile networks are eligible to participate in the promotion.

15 landowners emerge from the Mr. Dowell's You-Don-Win-Land promo

For further details on the promo, follow @mr.dowells on Instagram and like the Mr. Dowell’s Facebook page @MrDowellsNo1.NG.

15 landowners emerge from the Mr. Dowell's You-Don-Win-Land promo

15 landowners emerge from the Mr. Dowell's You-Don-Win-Land promo

15 landowners emerge from the Mr. Dowell's You-Don-Win-Land promo

This is a featured post