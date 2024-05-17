15 killed in Kano Mosque fire, Police investigate family dispute

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a man on Wednesday allegedly sprayed the mosque with petrol, locked its doors and set it on fire, trapping about 40 worshippers.

The Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, told NAN in a telephone interview that so far 15 out of the 24 victims of the incident died.

Initial reports said one worshipper had died from the attack but the death toll later rose after more victims died receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano.

Gumel said that the incident occurred during a dawn prayer at a mosque in Gadan village, leaving 24 worshippers injured. He said the injured victims were currently receiving treatment at the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano.

NAN reports that the suspect, Shafi’u Abubakar, 38 is currently in police custody.