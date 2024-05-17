15 killed in Kano Mosque fire, Police investigate family dispute
The Commissioner of Police told NAN that so far 15 out of the 24 victims of the incident died.
Recommended articles
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a man on Wednesday allegedly sprayed the mosque with petrol, locked its doors and set it on fire, trapping about 40 worshippers.
The Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, told NAN in a telephone interview that so far 15 out of the 24 victims of the incident died.
Initial reports said one worshipper had died from the attack but the death toll later rose after more victims died receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano.
Gumel said that the incident occurred during a dawn prayer at a mosque in Gadan village, leaving 24 worshippers injured. He said the injured victims were currently receiving treatment at the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano.
NAN reports that the suspect, Shafi’u Abubakar, 38 is currently in police custody.
The motive behind the attack was believed to be a family conflict over the sharing of family inheritance. The commissioner said that the police are continuing with their investigation into the attack.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng