15 gunmen invade family home in Kaduna to kidnap mother, son

ASP Mansur Hassan, the command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria on Monday. Hassan said the police has swung into action in an effort to rescue the victims and commenced investigation into the matter.

He advised the public to be more vigilant and report any suspicious movement to security agencies. Malam Gafai Katsina, the Chairman, Security Committee of residents of the area, told NAN that the bandits, who were 15 in number and armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the Dogarawa New Layout at about 2 am.

“They entered the house of Alhaji Bello and abducted the victims, attacked Adamu Bello with matches on his hand; Adamu Bello is receiving treatment at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Shika, Zaria.

