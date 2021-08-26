15 FRSC officials caught extorting bribes from drivers on highways

The suspects were arrested simultaneously in Adamawa, Gombe, Ondo, and Osun on August 12, 2021, according to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The officials allegedly sometimes entered vehicles belonging to motorists to negotiate and collect the bribes to avoid being seen by passers-by.

They also employed the services of local government revenue collectors as agents to cover their illicit acts.

"Some money was recovered from them as they were raided while extorting motorists," the ICPC said in a statement on Thursday, August 26.

The suspects have been granted administrative bail while the anti-graft agency concludes investigations.

The arrest was the sixth phase of 'Operation Tranquility' jointly conducted by the ICPC, FRSC, and the Department of State Services (DSS).