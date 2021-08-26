RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

15 FRSC officials caught extorting bribes from drivers on highways

Money was recovered from the suspects as they were raided while extorting motorists.

The suspects were arrested in four states (image used for illustration) [FRSC}
The suspects were arrested in four states (image used for illustration) [FRSC}

15 officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have been arrested for allegedly extorting monies from motorists on highways across the country.

The suspects were arrested simultaneously in Adamawa, Gombe, Ondo, and Osun on August 12, 2021, according to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The officials allegedly sometimes entered vehicles belonging to motorists to negotiate and collect the bribes to avoid being seen by passers-by.

They also employed the services of local government revenue collectors as agents to cover their illicit acts.

"Some money was recovered from them as they were raided while extorting motorists," the ICPC said in a statement on Thursday, August 26.

The suspects have been granted administrative bail while the anti-graft agency concludes investigations.

The arrest was the sixth phase of 'Operation Tranquility' jointly conducted by the ICPC, FRSC, and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The operation aims to bring an end to extortion of motorists and other unwholesome practices by some FRSC officials.

