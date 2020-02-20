No fewer than 15 persons have been killed in renewed rival cult clashes in Edo.

The Nation reports that since Monday, February 17, 2020, many people have been killed across the state to mark the one year anniversary of the killing of two rival leaders in Aye and Eiye confraternities.

It was further reported that while eight persons were killed on Tuesday, February 18, at Nomayo junction, four persons were killed at Three House area along Upper Sokponba road in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of the state.

Others were reportedly killed in different parts of Edo.

Following the killings at Third Junction, policemen were reportedly arresting suspected cultists.

Pulse could not reach Edo police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, as he wasn't picking his calls, neither has he responded to a text message sent to him, at the time of filing this report.