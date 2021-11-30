RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

15 dead as 2 cars burst into flames after collision in Jigawa

Mr Lawan Shiisu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Jigawa, says no fewer than 15 persons lost their lives in a ghastly auto accident on Sunday along Achilafiya – Karnaya road.

Shiisu, an ASP, who disclosed this in a statement in Dutse on Monday, said that the accident which involved two cars occured at about 5:00 p.m. on Achilafiya – Karnaya road in Yan Kwashi Local Government Area of the State.

“The cars coming from opposite sides of the road collided when one of the vehicle tried to avoid a pothole.

“The vehicles involved were a Golf car with registration No. XA 361 BCH and a Golf wagon with registration No. FST 276 CX.

“The two cars burst into flames, one of the drivers and a passenger burnt beyond recognition,” he said.

Shiusu said that the other driver simply identified as Ashiru Sani and 12 other passengers were confirmed dead by a medical doctor at a health facility in the area.

According to him, investigation into the accident was ongoing.

