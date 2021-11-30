15 dead as 2 cars burst into flames after collision in Jigawa.

“The cars coming from opposite sides of the road collided when one of the vehicle tried to avoid a pothole.

“The vehicles involved were a Golf car with registration No. XA 361 BCH and a Golf wagon with registration No. FST 276 CX.

“The two cars burst into flames, one of the drivers and a passenger burnt beyond recognition,” he said.

Shiusu said that the other driver simply identified as Ashiru Sani and 12 other passengers were confirmed dead by a medical doctor at a health facility in the area.