RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

15 bodies recovered from 16-passenger capsized boat

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A total of 15 bodies have been recovered from the 16-passenger boat that capsized on July 8 at Ojo area of Lagos State.

Boat capsizes in sokoto (IdomaVoice)
Boat capsizes in sokoto (IdomaVoice)

General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, confirmed the new figure.

Recommended articles

Four bodies of the victims were recovered on Saturday, while 11 others were recovered on Sunday.

Emmanuel said Search and Rescue teams of LASWA, the National Inland Waterways, Nigerian Marine Police and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, were still searching for the only remaining body.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 16-passenger boat took off from Mile 2, and was heading to Ibeshe in Ojo Area when tragedy struck.

LASWA had earlier reported that the boat took off at 7.45pm on Friday carrying a full capacity of 16 passengers.

Emmanuel said the boat driver broke waterways rules by sailing late in the evening without providing life jackets for passengers.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu-Shettima ticket: Nigeria needs inclusive politics – Atiku

Tinubu-Shettima ticket: Nigeria needs inclusive politics – Atiku

World population growth slowing, expected to reach 8bn by year’s end – UN

World population growth slowing, expected to reach 8bn by year’s end – UN

Health workers union threatens to embark on strike in solidarity with ASUU, others

Health workers union threatens to embark on strike in solidarity with ASUU, others

Tinubu/Shettima, a winning combination, says Tinubu Vanguard

Tinubu/Shettima, a winning combination, says Tinubu Vanguard

Why Buhari summoned security chiefs over attack on his convoy, Kuje prison

Why Buhari summoned security chiefs over attack on his convoy, Kuje prison

Osun election: I will win with wide margin – Gov Oyetola

Osun election: I will win with wide margin – Gov Oyetola

I shared N30m to constituents as business support – Lawmaker

I shared N30m to constituents as business support – Lawmaker

Why I picked Shettima as running mate - Tinubu

Why I picked Shettima as running mate - Tinubu

NEMA recovers 13 more bodies from Lagos boat accident

NEMA recovers 13 more bodies from Lagos boat accident

Trending

Rich Ghanaian kid gets police escort to buy a burger; the internet reacts

Rich Ghanaian kid gets police escort to buy a burger; the internet reacts

Burning woman grabs husband as he sets her ablaze over divorce

Burning woman

25 years after marrying world’s ugliest man, having 8 kids, woman speaks (video)

Kate Namanda and Godfrey Baguma

Man hired to kill okada rider reports himself to police, says he 'never got the cash'

Murder suspect