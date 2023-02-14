ADVERTISEMENT
14-year-old boy drowns in Gezawa LGA, Kano State

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 14-year old boy, Ashfa Ibrahim, on Monday got drowned in an open stream at Danzaki Village in Gezawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the state Fire fighting department, and made available to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

The statement indicated that the sad incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

“We received a distress call from one Ibrahim Abdullahi and we dispatched our rescue team to the scene but the victim was rescued from the stream unconscious,” he said.

“The victim was later confirmed dead by a team of medical doctors at the Gezawa General Hospital,” he added.

According to him, the victim slipped and fell inside the open water, sustaining injuries on his body.

He said the corpse had since been handed over to the ward head of Danzaki Village, Muhammed Abdulkarim, for onward delivery to the parent of the deceased for burial.

The fire fighting department has forwarded the case to the Police for discreet investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident for proper action.

