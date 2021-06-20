RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

14 gunmen killed as security operatives repel attack on police station in Benue

Authors:

bayo wahab

The gunmen were said to have attacked the police station to rescue their members arrested by the police.

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)
Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria) Pulse Nigeria

14 gunmen were reportedly killed by the police in a foiled attack on Kastina-Ala police station, Kastina-Ala LGA of Benue state.

Recommended articles

Police spokesperson in Benue, Catherine Anene confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Anene said the attackers numbering up to 50, attacked the police station in the early hours on Sunday to rescue some of their members arrested and detained on Saturday.

She said the officers on duty repelled the attack and killed 14 of them.

“On 19th June 2021, five bandits were arrested and detained at Kastina-Ala Police Division for investigation and prosecution.

“On 20th June 2021 at about 0130 hrs more than 50 other gang members of the detainees mobilised and invaded the police station to rescue their counterparts.

“Officers at the division who were already at alert engaged them in a gun duel and were able to subdue the bandits.

“Fourteen of them were brought down during the exchange of fire, while several others escaped with gunshot injuries,” she said.

In a bid to get rid of criminal elements in the LGA, the police spokesperson said the command has launched a series of operations in the area.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU threatens to embark on strike again over unpaid salaries

Saraki: 'I surrounded myself with young people as Senate President'

SERAP sues FG, Lai Mohammed for asking broadcasters to stop using Twitter

Buhari asks Appeal Court President to help his govt fight corruption

Fashola explains why FG is borrowing to expand infrastructure

Fashola says FG will complete 2nd Niger Bridge next year

Gov Makinde and the economics of a N10.6B purported contract termination liability [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

South-east governors oppose secession, say they’re committed to one Nigeria

Stop destroying our banners Lagos PDP warns APC