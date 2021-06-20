14 gunmen killed as security operatives repel attack on police station in Benue

Police spokesperson in Benue, Catherine Anene confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Anene said the attackers numbering up to 50, attacked the police station in the early hours on Sunday to rescue some of their members arrested and detained on Saturday.

She said the officers on duty repelled the attack and killed 14 of them.

“On 19th June 2021, five bandits were arrested and detained at Kastina-Ala Police Division for investigation and prosecution.

“On 20th June 2021 at about 0130 hrs more than 50 other gang members of the detainees mobilised and invaded the police station to rescue their counterparts.

“Officers at the division who were already at alert engaged them in a gun duel and were able to subdue the bandits.

“Fourteen of them were brought down during the exchange of fire, while several others escaped with gunshot injuries,” she said.