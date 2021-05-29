14 Abducted Greenfield University Students regain freedom after their parents paid N180m ransom

The 14 students were released on Saturday afternoon along the Kaduna- Abuja highway, Channels TV reports.

The parents of the abducted students said they paid ransom to their kidnappers before they agreed to release their children.

One of the parents said they secured the release of the students without the help of the government, adding that they paid N180 million for their release.

According to Channels, the Chairman of the Parents Forum, Markus Zarmai and few others were expected to receive the students at the drop-off location.

However, the Kaduna state government and police authorities are yet to confirm the release of the students.

It would be recalled that the students were abducted from their hostels on April 20.

Three days later, the remains of three of the students were found in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university.

On April 26, the Kaduna State Government announced that the kidnappers killed two more students.