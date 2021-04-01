13-year-old primary school girl gives birth during Maths exam, mother blames Covid-19 lockdown

Ms. Goreth Mirembe, the nurse at the clinic, said that after helping the girl to deliver, she was taken back to the school to complete her paper in an isolated environment.

She disclosed that the invigilator in charge of the Mathematics exam gave the girl extra 45 minutes to write the examination.

“She also wrote the paper and this morning [Wednesday], she’s here to write another paper,” Mr. Ssemanda said on Wednesday morning.

The young mother’s parents blamed last year’s Covid-19 lockdown for her pregnancy, saying if she was going to school, her premature motherhood would have been avoided.