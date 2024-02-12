ADVERTISEMENT
13-year-old boy in Lagos court for allegedly raping 6-year-old neighbour's daughter

News Agency Of Nigeria

The boy lured the girl to his room when their parents were not around and defiled her.

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi refused to take the minor’s plea. She ordered him to be remanded in the Borstal Correctional center until April 17 for legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The boy, a student, who lives with his parents at 96, Oshodi Road, Oshodi, Lagos, is charged with defilement. Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offence was committed in January 2024 at the defendant‘s residence.

Akeem said that the boy, lured his neighbour’s six-year-old girl, to his room when their parents were not around and defiled her. The offence according to the prosecutor contravened the provisions of section 210 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency Of Nigeria

