13-year-old boy in Lagos court for allegedly raping 6-year-old neighbour's daughter

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi refused to take the minor’s plea. She ordered him to be remanded in the Borstal Correctional center until April 17 for legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The boy, a student, who lives with his parents at 96, Oshodi Road, Oshodi, Lagos, is charged with defilement. Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offence was committed in January 2024 at the defendant‘s residence.