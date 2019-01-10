Thirteen out of the policemen attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Lagos State Police Command are currently being investigated for unprofessional conduct.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti, said in a statement on Thursday that the policeman were arrested following a publication which exposed their unprofessional act in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

“The attention of the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, has been drawn to the publications on pages 4 and 5 of the Punch Newspaper’s publication of Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 with the headline: “CCTV footage exposes policemen who raided a Lagos night club.”

“Sequel to the publication, the CP directed that all the policemen involved in the operation be invited for questioning.

“Presently, 13 out of the 19 officers that raided Lakers County Night Club in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state have been arrested.

“They are undergoing interrogation at the Command’s X-Squad Section while the rest are expected to report to the investigating body before midnight,” the statement said.

The statement added that a team of detectives had also been dispatched to the hotel to get evidence that would aid the investigation.

The CP said in the statement that the command would not cover-up any of its officers who breaches the standard operating procedure of the force while carrying out his or her duties.

The statement said that the CP promised that at the end of the ongoing investigation, the command would as usual inform the public of the outcome.