RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court dissolves 12-year-old marriage as wife complains of constant beatings

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Monday dissolved a 12 -year-old marriage between Hadiza Isiyaku and Mohammed Ibrahim on grounds of battery.

Court dissolves 12-year-old marriage as wife complains of constant beatings. [NAN]
Court dissolves 12-year-old marriage as wife complains of constant beatings. [NAN]

Isiyaku in her petition, prayed the court to dissolve her marriage on grounds of lack of love and abuse.

Recommended articles

Delivering judgment, the Presiding judge, Muhammad Adamu also ordered the petitioner to observe “Iddah” (waiting period to be observed for three months) before contracting another marriage.

Isiyaku who resides in Kubwa, Abuja said her 12-year-old marriage was marred by constant beatings from her husband.

She also said that Ibrahim accused her of sleeping around with men and insults her mother.

The mother of four, said the marriage was contracted under the Islamic law.

Ibrahim, however consented to his wife’s petition for divorce saying that he wishes her the best in life.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Buhari hails Zambia election as victory of people power

You’re pillar of unity, Atiku tells Babangida at 80

Bauchi govt to recruit more doctors to strengthen healthcare delivery

Attack on Kaduna community leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

NYSC to corps members: Calm down, security has improved in Borno

Buhari greets ex-President Ibrahim Babangida at 80

President Buhari signs Petroleum Industry Bill into law

Boko Haram surrender an opportunity that should be harnessed - Zulum

Otedola opens up on how he helped Jonathan become President when Yar'adua was dying