12-year-old boy in court for stabbing 2 brothers, detained in juvenile home

The defendant, who is of no fixed address, is standing trial on a three-count charge of assault, malicious damage and breach of the peace. The Prosecutor, Insp Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on August 10, at 8:00 am, at Omi Olori Area in Ado-Ekiti.

According to him, the defendant assaulted two brothers, Toheeb Adeitan and Tajudeen Adeitan, by beating and stabbing them on their hands and shoulders. He added that the defendant willfully and maliciously damaged a Vivo mobile phone worth ₦19,000, belonging to Basiri Adeitan, the father of the two brothers.

The prosecutor said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace. He said that the offences contravened Sections 181(d),186 and 421, Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the police. The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Gboyega Abiola, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, adding that he would not jump bail. The Chief Magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun, in a bench ruling, said that the defendant was a juvenile and would be tried at a Juvenile court.