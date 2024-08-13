ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

12-year-old boy in court for stabbing 2 brothers, detained in juvenile home

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minor assaulted two brothers by beating and stabbing them on their hands and shoulders.

Minor detained in juvenile home [Law Pavilion]
Minor detained in juvenile home [Law Pavilion]

Recommended articles

The defendant, who is of no fixed address, is standing trial on a three-count charge of assault, malicious damage and breach of the peace. The Prosecutor, Insp Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on August 10, at 8:00 am, at Omi Olori Area in Ado-Ekiti.

According to him, the defendant assaulted two brothers, Toheeb Adeitan and Tajudeen Adeitan, by beating and stabbing them on their hands and shoulders. He added that the defendant willfully and maliciously damaged a Vivo mobile phone worth ₦19,000, belonging to Basiri Adeitan, the father of the two brothers.

The prosecutor said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace. He said that the offences contravened Sections 181(d),186 and 421, Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the police. The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Gboyega Abiola, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, adding that he would not jump bail. The Chief Magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun, in a bench ruling, said that the defendant was a juvenile and would be tried at a Juvenile court.

He, therefore, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Juvenile home. Adeosun adjourned the case until August 16 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Our job is to provide student loan - NELFUND warns against fake visa sponsorship

Our job is to provide student loan - NELFUND warns against fake visa sponsorship

FG approves Sokoto-Badagry super highway, 63 dam projects

FG approves Sokoto-Badagry super highway, 63 dam projects

Bauchi is thriving, not in squalor' - Gov Bala fires back at Dogara

Bauchi is thriving, not in squalor' - Gov Bala fires back at Dogara

Tinubu signs bill to increase salaries and benefits for judicial officers

Tinubu signs bill to increase salaries and benefits for judicial officers

16 killed, 17 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

16 killed, 17 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

UNESCO, Nigeria Police unite to empower youth for national security

UNESCO, Nigeria Police unite to empower youth for national security

Governor Makinde approves hazard & shift allowances for fire service staff

Governor Makinde approves hazard & shift allowances for fire service staff

Groups call for increased funding as Tuberculosis cases rise in Anambra

Groups call for increased funding as Tuberculosis cases rise in Anambra

Kaduna residents lament spike in transport fares as fuel hits ₦950 per litre

Kaduna residents lament spike in transport fares as fuel hits ₦950 per litre

Pulse Sports

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The deceased lecturer, Dr Gyang [Punch]

Kidnappers release children of slain lecturer after 37 days in captivity

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Police arrest 2 Benin Republic nationals for stealing car during protest in Lagos

17-year-old boy electrocuted while working with stepdad at construction site/Illustration (TheBusinessIntelligence)

17-year-old boy electrocuted while working with stepdad at construction site

Lagosian accused of stealing sand gets ₦500k bail in court

Lagosian accused of stealing sand gets ₦500k bail in court