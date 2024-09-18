12-year-old boy arrested for stabbing 6 school children

The attack occurred on Tuesday, September 17, leaving one boy with a serious chest injury and five girls with minor arm injuries, according to Portuguese national police. The victims, aged between 11 and 14, were swiftly treated after the incident.

Azambuja Mayor Silvino Lúcio confirmed that the seriously injured boy was transported to a hospital in Lisbon.

While his injuries are severe, doctors have stated that his life is not in danger. The remaining five children sustained minor injuries.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and authorities have launched an investigation to understand what led to this violent act.

The attacker is currently in police custody as authorities continue to probe the circumstances of the event.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro condemned the incident, describing it as an “isolated attack” that is rare in the country.

“It was an isolated act and a strange occurrence in Portuguese society, but one that should make everyone who works in public space reflect with a sense of responsibility,” Montenegro wrote on social media platform X.

