Judge orders 12 strokes of cane for security guard who stole ₦1k fuel

The judge, Garba Gambo, convicted and sentenced Bulus after he pleaded guilty to the crime.

Gambo warned the convict to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the complainant, Fidelix Nanzing, reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station on May 9.

Okpa said the complainant employed Bulus as a security guard at his block Industry, off Military Pensions Board, Abuja to guard all properties within the premises.

The prosecution counsel said Bulus stole four litres of fuel valued ₦1,140 from the block industry, adding that the fuel was recovered from him.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 289 of the Penal Code.

Bulus, however, pleaded guilty to the crime, saying that he stole the fuel from what was left in the fuel jerrican.