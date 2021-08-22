RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

12 killed, others missing as bandits attack Katsina village

A resident of the village said the bandits attack the village on a daily basis.

Bandits (Naija News)
Bandits have again attacked another village in Katsina state, killing 12 persons and raping some women.

The bandits were said to have invaded Duba village in Batsari council area of the state on Saturday evening.

According to Daily Trust, a resident, who pleaded anonymity said many women were raped and hundreds of livestock rustled in the attack.

The source said, “The attackers came in their numbers in the evening and committed their atrocities undeterred. As we speak with you, 12 people are confirmed dead and we are still searching the nearby bush for possible additional corpses.

“The attackers are terrorizing this area recently, attacking villages and killing people almost on daily basis and they are doing so without any hindrance.”

At the time of filing this report, police authorities are yet to confirm the incident.

