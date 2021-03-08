The victims were among dozens who had flocked to the Apam beach in the Gomoa West District to play football on March 7.

The victims include two females all ranging between the ages of 14 and 17, according to a statement from the Central Regional Police Command copied to dailymailgh.com.

Beaches in Ghana remained shut since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the West African country.

A search operation is underway with the help of local divers, a Police Commander at Apam told local media.

children feared drowned in Apam River

“In the morning we had six…since the outbreak of COVID we had intensified public education in the area and our men have been implementing the ban. But they shockingly did not use the main beach road and the information is that they went in their numbers,” the officer said in an interview.

The victims ignored COVID safety warnings and drowned, the police chief added in an interview.

A statement from the Central Regional Police Command also said two victims were rescued and were on admission at the Apam Hospital.

All 12 bodies have since been deposited at the St. Luke’s Catholic Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

Investigations are ongoing, the police said.