RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

12 burnt to death as bus, trailer crash on Ilorin-Ogbomoso Road

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Twelve people are feared dead in a road accident which occurred on Ilorin-Ogbomoso Road on Saturday.

12 burnt to death as bus, trailer crash on Ilorin-Ogbomoso Road/Illustration
12 burnt to death as bus, trailer crash on Ilorin-Ogbomoso Road/Illustration

Mr Jonathan Owoade, Kwara Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, gave the figure to newsmen in Ilorin.

Recommended articles

Owoade said that the accident occured at Ote area and involved a white Toyota Hummer bus without a registration number and a white Volvo trailer also without a registration number.

He blamed the accident on route violation, speed limit violation and loss of control.

He said that 18 people were involved in the accident and 12 people died while six got injured.

“This morning, we were informed of the unfortunate crash which occurred on the Ilorin-Ogbomoso Expressway at a location called Ote.

“It was a fatal crash which happened at about 6:20 a.m.; 18 persons were involved, six sustained various degrees of burns and, sadly, 12 lost their lives and were burnt beyond recognition,” Owoade said.

He said that the injured victims and the corpses had been taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

Owoade advised motorists to adhere to road safety rules and regulations and be in the right frame of mind.

“We will keep saying it: speed thrills but kills.

“We plead with commercial drivers including articulated vehicle drivers to avoid over speeding.

“We all need to be careful while driving; over speeding leads to loss of control, and when these crashes occur, lives are lost.

“We will ensure that, on our own part, we continue to enlighten motorists on road safety precautions.

“We commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives and wish the injured quick recovery,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buni remains APC's Acting National Chairman – Party Chieftain

Buni remains APC's Acting National Chairman – Party Chieftain

2023: Young professionals launch movement to rescue Nigeria

2023: Young professionals launch movement to rescue Nigeria

Gov. Bagudu condoles families of victims of Dukku barracks attack

Gov. Bagudu condoles families of victims of Dukku barracks attack

Okowa identifies girl-child empowerment as solution to gender discrimination

Okowa identifies girl-child empowerment as solution to gender discrimination

No apology over discharge of my duties, says retiring Kaduna CP

No apology over discharge of my duties, says retiring Kaduna CP

APC says Akpanudoedehe hasn't resigned

APC says Akpanudoedehe hasn't resigned

Our political department has nothing to do with Osinbajo - RCCG

Our political department has nothing to do with Osinbajo - RCCG

Panel orders NDLEA boss to produce Abba Kyari over missing persons' case

Panel orders NDLEA boss to produce Abba Kyari over missing persons' case

IGP bans use of unapproved uniforms by police officers

IGP bans use of unapproved uniforms by police officers

Trending

Bamise: Lady who went missing after boarding BRT found dead, 2 suspects arrested

22-yr-old Bamise found dead after boarding BRT, police arrest 2 suspects.

﻿‘We were attacked’, BRT driver narrates how Bamise was murdered by 3 gunmen

Bamise Ayanwola and Andrew Nice, the driver of the BRT bus she boarded before she was killed (IdomaVoice)

Video: Kantanka tests first missile made in Ghana

kantanka missile tested.

Host apologises for sharing petrol at her party

Pearl Chidinma Ogbolu aka Erelu Okin.