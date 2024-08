12 burnt to death, 4 injured as passenger bus tumbles after wrongful overtaking

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Okpe explained that the accident, involving a Mazda bus with registration number DDA 733 XA, occurred at 3.14 p.m.

She said the driver lost control of the bus after a wrongful overtaking, thus ramming into the road divider, tumbling, and immediately going up in flames.

“16 people were involved in the accident, comprising 12 men, three women and one female child.

“Four men were injured, while others were burnt to death,” she said.

Okpe explained that the injured victims were taken to Patmag Hospital, Ogere.

She added that the Sector Commander, Akinwunmi Fasakin, urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations.

“The Sector Commander commiserates with the families of the crash victims and wishes the injured persons quick recovery.

