ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

12 burnt to death, 4 injured as passenger bus tumbles after wrongful overtaking

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FRSC said the driver lost control of the bus after a wrongful overtaking, thus ramming into the road divider, tumbling, and immediately going up in flames.

12 burnt to death, 4 injured on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
12 burnt to death, 4 injured on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Recommended articles

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Okpe explained that the accident, involving a Mazda bus with registration number DDA 733 XA, occurred at 3.14 p.m.

She said the driver lost control of the bus after a wrongful overtaking, thus ramming into the road divider, tumbling, and immediately going up in flames.

ADVERTISEMENT

“16 people were involved in the accident, comprising 12 men, three women and one female child.

“Four men were injured, while others were burnt to death,” she said.

Okpe explained that the injured victims were taken to Patmag Hospital, Ogere.

She added that the Sector Commander, Akinwunmi Fasakin, urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations.

“The Sector Commander commiserates with the families of the crash victims and wishes the injured persons quick recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He, however, called on motorists to maintain stipulated speed on the highway and also ensure a clear road before overtaking,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate slams NNPCL, FIRS, & others for ignoring 2019 audit queries

Senate slams NNPCL, FIRS, & others for ignoring 2019 audit queries

'Increase or no increase' - Minister addresses salary debate of health workers

'Increase or no increase' - Minister addresses salary debate of health workers

House of Reps grills WAEC boss over ₦6bn deficit & ₦5bn calculator loan in 2023

House of Reps grills WAEC boss over ₦6bn deficit & ₦5bn calculator loan in 2023

NSCDC recovers bodies of 2 men who drowned in Jigawa pond

NSCDC recovers bodies of 2 men who drowned in Jigawa pond

10-year jail term, ₦5m fine await Nigerians who don't recite new national anthem

10-year jail term, ₦5m fine await Nigerians who don't recite new national anthem

Human rights group alleges crimes against humanity in Rivers, seeks ICC probe

Human rights group alleges crimes against humanity in Rivers, seeks ICC probe

Edo 2024: New police commissioner told to uphold integrity ahead of polls

Edo 2024: New police commissioner told to uphold integrity ahead of polls

APC stakeholders write Tinubu, demand dismissal of oil sector chiefs

APC stakeholders write Tinubu, demand dismissal of oil sector chiefs

Former presidents, governors pass vote of confidence on Tinubu

Former presidents, governors pass vote of confidence on Tinubu

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The deceased lecturer, Dr Gyang [Punch]

Kidnappers release children of slain lecturer after 37 days in captivity

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Police arrest 2 Benin Republic nationals for stealing car during protest in Lagos

17-year-old boy electrocuted while working with stepdad at construction site/Illustration (TheBusinessIntelligence)

17-year-old boy electrocuted while working with stepdad at construction site

Lagosian accused of stealing sand gets ₦500k bail in court

Lagosian accused of stealing sand gets ₦500k bail in court