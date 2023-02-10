ADVERTISEMENT
11-year-old boy declared missing, found d*ad inside a drum containing water

Damilare Famuyiwa

The boy was found lifeless in the drum three days after he was declared missing.

Pandemonium erupted on Sunday, February 5, 2023, as a missing 11-year-old boy, Joshua Sunday, was found dead inside a drum containing water in their residence.

The minor was discovered lifeless in the drum in their compound three days after he was declared missing at Usonia street, back of Stephen Kashi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State capital.

Narrating the incident, the deceased’s mother, Christy Garuba expressed conviction that her son was killed, and brought him back to the compound.

Her words: “I travel to the West part of the country, on my way coming back to Asaba on Thursday, February 2, I called my son Joshua informing him that I was coming back home; that was around 3pm; he was still in school for primary six lessons because he is preparing for common entrance (primary six exams).

“Because of fuel scarcity, we couldn’t get fuel on time which delayed my movement to Asaba.

“I got to Asaba around 7 pm, entered the house, and immediately I saw my son’s slippers scattered on the ground but didn’t see the boy.

“I asked my househelp the whereabouts of Joshua and she said she suspected he went to charge his phone. I went to the place he normally goes to charge the phone, but he was not there.

“I started searching for my son everywhere but I didn’t see him. It was in the evening that I went to report the case at the A’ Division police station.

“After three days, I was told to go and check somewhere for my son. Immediately I went out and they called me back saying that they had seen my son. I went back to my compound and saw my son dead inside the drum in my corridor.

“Imagine the drum I collected water from to wash my face on Friday morning, was where they said they found my son. They killed him and sneaked him back inside the drum.”

Confirming the incident, Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Bright Edafe said investigations are ongoing to unravel the cause of the minor’s death.

